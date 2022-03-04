B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,425. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

