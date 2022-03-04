B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

BGS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 12,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

