BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 323,529 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

