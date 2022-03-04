Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
