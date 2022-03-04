Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

