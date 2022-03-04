Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

