BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $50.37 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06541586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.21 or 0.99951141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026116 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

