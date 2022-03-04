Big Lots, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.