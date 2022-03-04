BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $21.92 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.