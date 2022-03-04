BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,593. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BioAtla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BioAtla by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.