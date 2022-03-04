BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,593. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
