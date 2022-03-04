BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 425.3% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.21 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.