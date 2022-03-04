BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 425.3% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.21 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
