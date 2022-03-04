Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of BHVN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

