BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 491,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $9,894,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2,948.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 222,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.70 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

