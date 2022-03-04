BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $67.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.33% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

