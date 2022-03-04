BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $109.33 Average PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.46.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.