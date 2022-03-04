BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.00.
BioNTech stock opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.