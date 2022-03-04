BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

