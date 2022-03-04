BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 57.4% in February

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

BKTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,198.80%.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

