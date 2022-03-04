BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 196.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 103.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

