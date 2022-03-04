BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of CB Financial Services worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

