BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 342.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 46,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PDLB stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

