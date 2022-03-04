BlackRock Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of CF Bankshares worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.84%. Research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

