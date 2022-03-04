BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $972.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $972.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $25.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.55. 6,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,373. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $820.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
