BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $972.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $972.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $25.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.55. 6,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,373. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $820.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

