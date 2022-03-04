BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,990 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBIP opened at $17.11 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

