BlackRock Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Greene County Bancorp worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

