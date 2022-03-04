BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 94,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,112. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

