BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MYD opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
