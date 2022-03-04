BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MYD opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

