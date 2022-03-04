BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MQT opened at $12.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

