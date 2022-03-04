BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MQT opened at $12.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.