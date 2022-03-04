Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.