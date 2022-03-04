Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.
NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
