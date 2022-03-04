Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXSL. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 5,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,786. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

