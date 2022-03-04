Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.
BXSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
