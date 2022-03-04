Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 461,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $486.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

