Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $17.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 1,729,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,543. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

