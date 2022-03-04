Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE: BDR – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 430 1969 2701 130 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million -$7.47 million -3.47 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.68 billion $459.97 million 26.67

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -193.61% 34.08% -0.89%

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories rivals beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

