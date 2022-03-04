Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,883,533 shares of company stock worth $74,948,004 over the last ninety days.
Shares of OWL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.
