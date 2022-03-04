Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,883,533 shares of company stock worth $74,948,004 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.