BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Tenable worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

