BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.47 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 370.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of AAON worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth $254,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.01 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

