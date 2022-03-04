BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 103,573 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

