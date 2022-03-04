BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 131,911 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

