BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,268 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $469.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $313.92 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

