BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LEO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

