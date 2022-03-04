BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LEO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
