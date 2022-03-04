Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.83.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$57.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.30. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$35.88 and a 1 year high of C$57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

