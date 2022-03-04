Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

