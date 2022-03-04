Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $183.77

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.77 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 183.77 ($2.47), with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.54 ($2.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -27.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

