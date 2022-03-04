BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

BOKF stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

