BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $248,748.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,097.44 or 1.00269959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015306 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,920 coins and its circulating supply is 894,132 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

