boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.