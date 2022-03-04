Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,036.01

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2,036.01 and last traded at $2,040.72, with a volume of 4510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,102.06.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,429.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,372.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

