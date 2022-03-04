Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Price Down 27.1%

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE – Get Rating) dropped 27.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 126,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Boston Therapeutics alerts:

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.