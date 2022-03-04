Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Price Down 27.1%

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE – Get Rating) dropped 27.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 126,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)
