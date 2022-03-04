BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOXS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About BoxScore Brands (Get Rating)
