BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 333,464 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 325,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 700,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.