Brambles Limited Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

BXBLY stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

